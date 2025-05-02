Republican senators move to facilitate suing UNRWA over support for Hamas

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 2 de mayo, 2025

Republican senators have introduced legislation to allow American victims of terrorism to sue international organizations that back terror groups, which are immune under existing law.

The Limiting Immunity for Assisting Backers of Lethal Extremism Act specifically targets the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), the bill’s chief sponsor, said the U.N. group has “for decades knowingly provided support to Hamas terrorists, including salaries and materials.”

“That support facilitated Hamas’s terrorist attack on Oct. 7, which was the worst one-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and included the murder and kidnapping of dozens of Americans,” Cruz said. “Those victims and their families deserve the ability to hold UNRWA accountable, and the LIABLE Act would give them that opportunity.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) noted that UNRWA has aided “Iran-backed Hamas in their spread of hateful antisemitism” for years.

“UNRWA has supported Hamas in enabling these terrorists to commit the horrific massacre and mass kidnapping of Israelis and Jewish Americans over 550 days ago, on Oct. 7, and the sick individuals responsible for this terrorism must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Such international groups that provide support to Hamas, Hezbollah and other U.S.-designated terrorist organizations are protected from lawsuits under the International Organizations Immunities Act, Cruz said. The legislation would end that immunity.

The United Nations has said that UNRWA has immunity under the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations. But the U.S. Department of Justice said in a recent court filing that the Trump administration now believes that UNRWA does not have immunity from lawsuits.

Israel accused UNRWA employees of being involved in the Hamas attacks, which led Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA commissioner-general, to fire several staff members in January 2024 and to investigate the charges.

The probe found that nine staff members “may have been involved.” They were fired.

“UNRWA employees provided material support for Hamas terrorists and contributed to the barbaric Oct. 7 attacks,” stated Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.). “They need to be held accountable for aiding and abetting terrorism. This bill will enable American victims of terrorism to get justice.”

© JNS