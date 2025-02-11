Isiah Pacheco and millions of fans: Hispanic community makes its mark on Super Bowl LIX

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de febrero, 2025

The Super Bowl is one of the most important sporting events of each season. The NFL championship game has such a wide reach that it is followed from every corner of the planet, including the countries of Latin America, where its importance increases every year. This time around, fans were able to see two Hispanic players in Super Bowl LIX, although neither was lucky enough to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The first was Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs running back, born in New Jersey, but of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent, already knew what it was like to win a Super Bowl title. He did it in Super Bowl LVII, when he was part of the roster that defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as in Super Bowl LVIII, defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

The other is Matt Araiza, who was born in California but is of Mexican origin. In his case, he had the opportunity to add his name to the list of Hispanics who won the Super Bowl, although, in the end, he was unable to do it in this edition.

While Pacheco and Araiza were the only Hispanic players on the field, the community's mark on Super Bowl LIX went beyond that. According to Infobae, Caesars Superdome in New Orleans was rebuilt by many Hispanic workers after Hurricane Katrina caused significant damage to its structure in 2005.

The fans should also be highlighted. According to the NFL, around 39 million Hispanics living in the country are fans of the league. This can be seen, for example, in the number of Hispanics who enjoy the Super Bowl each year by going to the stadium or watching it from home. For example, last season, some 24 million Hispanics watched Super Bowl LVIII live.

A Super Bowl in Mexico?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hinted at the possibility of the league expanding to other countries and even playing the Super Bowl outside U.S. borders.

"I think there's potential for us to one day have an international franchise. If that happens, it wouldn't surprise me at all if a Super Bowl is followed and played there," he said before Super Bowl LIX. Given its impact in the Hispanic world, one of the options being considered is Mexico, a country that has already hosted an NFL game and will do so again.