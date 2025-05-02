With Bishop Robert Barron and Dr. Phill as prominent members, Trump announced the creation of the Religious Liberty Commission

Published by Joaquín Núñez 1 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump announced the creation of the Religious Liberty Commission. At an event in the White House Rose Garden, the president unveiled its full membership, which included Bishop Robert Barron, Phillip McGraw (Dr. Phill), Ben Carson and Dan Patrick, Republican lieutenant governor of Texas.

As reported, this commission will have the primary objective of "offering diverse perspectives on how the Federal Government can defend religious liberty for all Americans." It will also advise the White House Office of Faith and the Domestic Policy Council on this matter.

"As we bow our heads on this beautiful day, once again we have to trust our God because our God knows exactly where we're going... and may He continue to hear our prayers, to guide our steps, and build up our beloved nation to even greater heights," the president said during the event.

The White House confirmed that the commission will have 14 members, will be in effect at least until July 2026, and is expected to hold several meetings in the future.

"The Founders envisioned a nation in which religious voices and opinions were an integral part of a vibrant public square and human flourishing, and in which religious individuals and institutions were free to practice their faith without fear of discrimination or government hostility," the executive order signed by Trump reads.

"In fact, the roots of religious freedom go back to the first settlers who fled religious persecution in Europe in search of a new world where they could choose, follow, and practice their faith without interference from the Government," they added.

"No one should get between God and a believer"

Once his speech was over, Trump invited some of the members present to say a few words. Dr. Phill was enthusiastic about the president's announcement and said he was proud to witness the "return of religion to the White House."

"I've sat with President Trump with no cameras around, nobody listening, nobody watching — and I'm telling you, this is a man of deep faith, a man of deep conviction. This man cares about every single person in America," he added.

Next to speak was Lieutenant Governor Patrick, who will serve as chairman of the commission. "We have in this country, we have a magnificent inheritance of religious liberty. And every believer today, no matter your faith, has a claim to that inheritance. We were a nation birthed by prayer, founded on the Judeo-Christian ethic, to ensure that people could worship as they wished without interference from government," he said.

After thanking President Trump for what he considered will be one of his great legacies, he assured that "no one should get between God and a believer."