Jalen Hurts dethrones Mahomes and is named MVP of Super Bowl LIX

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX had a clear star. Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the team to its second Vince Lombardi Trophy with a stellar performance that earned him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award of the National Football League (NFL) championship game.

"It's not about winning one of these awards, but about what we've done," said a visibly happy Hurts, who acknowledging that the "downs" of losing Super Bowl LVII - to the Chiefs - was used as a lesson, learning "from the good and the bad."

There was no doubt that he was the best player on the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (Louisiana). Hurts totaled 221 yards and two passing touchdowns, while also being a major threat on the field with 72 rushing yards and a touchdown. Hurts also completed 17 passes of 22 and recorded his first interception of the playoffs.

"I couldn't be here without my teammates, the effort and determination everybody displayed to get to this point," added the Eagles quarterback and star.

With the Super Bowl MVP award, Hurts takes the torch from Patrick Mahomes, who earned the honor the past two years.