Anthony Davis shines in his Dallas debut...until injury strikes in the third quarter

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 9 de febrero, 2025

After his high-profile trade to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis had a dominant debut, scoring 26 points in addition to making 13 rebounds and seven assists on Saturday. However, his performance was cut short due to a new injury. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler also had an impressive game, scoring 25 points in the Golden State Warriors' win.

In Dallas, the Mavericks defeated the Houston Rockets 116-105 in a game monopolized by Davis’ presence. He returned to the courts after an abdominal problem he suffered ten days ago while plying for the Los Angeles Lakers.

His explosive debut ended prematurely. Toward the end of the third quarter, he retreated to the locker room because of a new problem in his groin area, which may reignite the outrage of Dallas fans after trading Doncic.

"The leg got tight, it was like a little spasm and obviously I'm still dealing with the abdominal strain. It's nothing serious. I'm fine," explained Davis afterwards, who tried to play down the mishap, in statements picked up by AFP.

Demonstration against Nico Harrison before the match

Before the start of the game, a group of angry fans gathered outside the American Airlines Center, in Dallas, with signs demanding general manager Nico Harrison be fired, who was seen as the key architect behind the trade.

Despite the disappointment over the departure of their star player, the Dallas stands gave Davis a huge standing ovation. Determined to vindicate himself, Davis made a fierce debut to the game against the Rockets. At halftime, Davis had 24 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, numbers he had never achieved in a first half in his 13-year career. The amusement in the stands turned to concern when Davis went down and retreated to the locker room in pain.

Lakers win without Lebron or Doncic

"In Los Angeles, the Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers 124-117 without LeBron James, who was out due to left ankle discomfort. He watched the game from the bench next to Doncic. The Slovenian, who has been recovering from a calf injury sustained on Christmas Day, could make his highly anticipated Lakers debut on Monday against the Utah Jazz.

Austin Reaves, the Lakers' third-string swingman, took charge and delivered a career-best performance, recording 45 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Curry-Butler, new connection in California

Another of the week's big debuts took place in Chicago, where Jimmy Butler made his first appearance in a Warriors uniform for the first time in the 132-111 win over the Bulls, the same team where he began his career.

The veteran point guard, who came to the Warriors after leaving the Miami Heat, scored 25 points and showed signs of the dangerous partnership he can form with Stephen Curry, who scored 34 points.

Celtics beat Knicks and go after second place in East

The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, took over Madison Square Garden with a resounding 131-104 win over the New York Knicks, fueled by Jayson Tatum's 40 points.

With this victory, the Celtics made a strong statement in the battle for second place in the Eastern Conference, a spot the Knicks are trying to claim at the expense of the reigning champions. Following their win, Boston solidifies its position with a 37-16 record, compared to New York's 34-18.

All the results of the day:

Dallas Mavericks - Houston Rockets 116-105.

LA Lakers - Indiana Pacers 124-117

Orlando Magic - San Antonio Spurs 112-111

Washington Wizards - Atlanta Hawks 111-125

Chicago Bulls - Golden State Warriors 111-132

Memphis Grizzlies - Oklahoma City Thunder 112-125

Minnesota Timberwolves - Portland Trail Blazers 114-98

NY Knicks - Boston Celtics 104-131

Phoenix Suns - Denver Nuggets 105-122

Sacramento Kings - New Orleans Pelicans 118-123

LA Clippers - Utah Jazz 130-110