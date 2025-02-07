Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

(AFP) Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen won his first National Football League MVP award on Thursday, beating Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was looking to win the honor for the second straight year.

The recognition for Allen comes just days after he suffered a painful loss in the AFC Championship Game at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, the fourth loss to Patrick Mahomes' team in the past five seasons.

At 28, Allen has failed to lead the Bills to the Super Bowl, but this season he shined brighter than anyone else in the regular season with 40 total touchdowns (28 passing and 12 rushing) and 3,731 passing yards.

In the voting, Allen received 383 points, beating fellow quarterback Lamar Jackson, who received 362, and running back Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles, with 120.

Jackson, who has also never played in a Super Bowl, has two MVP awards in his trophy case from the 2023 and 2019 campaigns.

The award was announced at the NFL Honors gala held at the Saenger Hotel in New Orleans, the city where on Sunday the Chiefs will chase an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title against the Eagles.

In other awards, Saquon Barkley and Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos) were named Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who propelled the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game, was named Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Jared Verse (Los Angeles Rams) won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

On the sidelines, the Minnesota Vikings' Kevin O'Connell was named Coach of the Year.