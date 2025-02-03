McIlroy takes home 27th PGA title at Pebble Beach

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 3 de febrero, 2025

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy took home his 27th career PGA Tour title on Sunday after a flawless final round at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament in the United States.

The 35-year-old former world number one shot a six-under-par 66, highlighted by three birdies and an eagle on the back nine, finishing with a total score of 267 (-21).

Irishman Shane Lowry finished two strokes behind McIlroy. while American Lucas Glover and Englishman Justin Rose trailed by three on the Monterey (California) course.

McIlroy, a four-time Grand Slam champion, secured his eighth season with at least one tournament victory.