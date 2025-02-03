Voz media US Voz.us
McIlroy takes home 27th PGA title at Pebble Beach

The four-time Grand Slam champion won the tournament with a six-under-par 66, finishing with a total score of 267 (-21).

El golfista de la PGA Rory McIlroy posa con el trofeo tras ganar el AT&T Pebble Beach Pro AM el 2 de febrero de 2025, en Pebble Beach Golf Links en Pebble Beach, California.

Rory McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AMZUMAPRESS.com/Cordon Press.

Virginia Martínez

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy took home his 27th career PGA Tour title on Sunday after a flawless final round at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament in the United States.

The 35-year-old former world number one shot a six-under-par 66, highlighted by three birdies and an eagle on the back nine, finishing with a total score of 267 (-21).

Irishman Shane Lowry finished two strokes behind McIlroy. while American Lucas Glover and Englishman Justin Rose trailed by three on the Monterey (California) course.

McIlroy, a four-time Grand Slam champion, secured his eighth season with at least one tournament victory.

