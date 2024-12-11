Yankees sign left-handed pitcher Max Fried

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

The New York Yankees signed pitcher Max Fried on an eight-year, $218 million contract, the largest ever for a left-handed pitcher, MLB.com reported Tuesday. While it ranks as the fourth-largest contract for a pitcher, it still falls short compared to other major league mega-deals, including Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers.

A daunting rotation with Gerrit Cole

Fried will join right-hander Gerrit Cole to build a daunting Yankees rotation. Last season he posted an 11-10 record with the Atlanta Braves, along with a 3.25 earned-run average in 29 starts. He gave up 146 hits and 57 walks with 166 strikeouts for the Braves and tied for the major league lead with two complete games.

The Yankees' signing of Fried follows the loss of Dominican superstar Dominican superstar Juan Soto, who became a free agent after playing for the Mules last season. Soto will likely end up with the New York Mets, where he is expected to sign a 15-year, $765 million contract.