FBI Director Christopher Wray announces resignation and Trump reacts: It's a 'great day for America'

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

Christopher Wray, director of the FBI, reported on Wednesday at a virtual event addressing thousands of agency employees across the country that he will step down at the conclusion of the Biden administration.

"After weeks of careful thought, I’ve decided the right thing for the bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down," Wray said in his speech, stressing that his goal is to keep the agency from becoming embroiled in political conflict.

"My goal is to keep the focus on our mission — the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day. In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the bureau deeper into the fray while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work," he said.

Wray has been at the helm of the FBI since 2017, when he was appointed by then President Donald Trump, and has completed seven of the 10 years of his tenure. However, after Trump was re-elected to a second term in the White House, the president-elect nominated Kash Patel as his potential successor, giving Wray the option to resign voluntarily or face eventual dismissal.

Although the exact date of his departure has not yet been determined, Wray is expected to leave his post in January, before Trump's inauguration.

Trump reacts to Wray's decision

President-elect Donald Trump called Christopher Wray's resignation a "great day for America" and claimed it would mark the end of the "weaponization" of the FBI.

Trump assured that Wray's departure would put an end to what he called the "United State Department of Injustice," accusing the outgoing director of using the agency as a political tool.

The president-elect also recalled the FBI's actions under Wray's leadership, claiming the agency conducted an illegal raid on his residence and worked to unfairly prosecute him. "Under the leadership of Christopher Wray, the FBI illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me, and has done everything else to interfere with the success and future of America," he said. "They have used their vast powers to threaten and destroy many innocent Americans, some of which will never be able to recover from what has been done to them," he added.

Trump took the opportunity to endorse Kash Patel as his ideal candidate to lead the FBI. "Kash Patel is the most qualified nominee to lead the FBI in the Agency’s History, and is committed to helping ensure that Law, Order, and Justice will be brought back to our Country again, and soon," he said. Trump emphasized the respect he has with FBI agents, stating that they too yearn for the changes he is proposing. He further stressed the importance of a strong and fair justice system for Americans.

"We want our FBI back in business and that will happen now," Trump concluded.

Jim Jordan welcomes Wray's resignation, but vows to continue investigation

Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, called Wray's resignation "great" news for the FBI, but made clear that his investigation into Wray's tenure at the helm of the agency will not stop with his resignation.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Jordan criticized Wray's handling of the FBI, pointing to several incidents that would illustrate abuse of power by the agency.

"Chris Wray was, you know, investigating moms and dads who show up for school board meetings. He was putting out a memorandum on saying, ‘If you're a pro-life Catholic, you're an extremist.’ The FBI retaliated against whistleblowers who came and gave us that kind of information. We learned yesterday that they were spying on congressional staffers and their metadata. And of course, he raided President Trump's home,," Jordan noted.