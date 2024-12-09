Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 9 de diciembre, 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers reached an agreement with outfielder Michael Conforto for a one year contract for $17 million. The decision came after the team declined in its intentions to sign Juan Soto.

The information was reported by Mark Feinsand from MLB.com. However, the team has not yet confirmed the news.

Conforto had a good season this year. He was his healthiest he has been since 2019. He had only a brief stint on the injured list in mid-May due to a right hamstring strain.

"In 130 games, he hit for .237/.309/.450 (116 OPS+) with 20 home runs and 66 RBIs. He posted his lowest career full-season innings rate (8.6%), but also his highest hard contact rate (46.3%)," MLB reported.

News of Michael Conforto's signing came just as reports surfaced about Dominican star Juan Soto's massive contract with the New York Mets. Soto's deal, the largest in MLB history, beats the Mets' previous record set by Francisco Lindor, whose 10-year, $341 million contract is less than half the value of Soto's.

Soto became a free agent after playing last season for the New York Yankees, a team that had hoped to re-sign the 26-year-old outfielder. This new deal, however, surpasses the $700 million, 10-year contract the Dodgers signed Japanese star Shohei Ohtani to last year.