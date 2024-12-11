From Trump's neighborhood to a remote northern town: Tren de Aragua spreads across the US

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

A man identified as a member of the Tren de Aragua gang was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida. The Floridian city is home to Mar-a-Lago, home of Donald Trump and the site of his private club.

The arrest was announced by the head of the Border Patrol in the Miami sector, Jeffrey Dinise. The Venezuelan immigrant "has a criminal record for assault w/ a deadly weapon," the agent said. "Our agents continue to keep our communities safe."

Tren de Aragua is a gang born in a Venezuelan prison that extended its operations across countries in the region, even reaching several US states. Trump promised to confront it, first by targeting the gang in his campaign speeches and then with his first announcements after the trifecta.

Just a day earlier it was learned that authorities had captured another suspected member of the criminal group on the other side of the country. It was in a small town in North Dakota, a state bordering Canada and one of the least populated in the country. Local West Fargo police arrested Henry Theis, 25, who had entered the country illegally.

"Tren de Aragua now has a presence in 17 states," Congressman and former Sheriff Troy Nehls tweeted after learning of Theis' capture. "I look forward to working with President Trump to secure our border and restore safety in our communities."

Developing News.