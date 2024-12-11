FIFA confirms Spain, Portugal and Morocco as 2030 World Cup venues

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) made it official that Spain, Portugal and Morocco will host the 2030 World Cup more than a year after it selected this joint bid.

In addition, the world's top soccer organization confirmed that Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay will host inaugural games played as a tribute to the first major tournament of national teams held in Uruguay in 1930.

FIFA also took the opportunity to announce the country that will host the 2034 World Cup. It will be in Saudi Arabia, whose bid was uncontested.

Conflict between Spain and Morocco to host the 2030 World Cup final

As for the distribution of venues, Spain will contribute a greater number of stadiums than the other two host countries: 11 stadiums in total located in nine different cities, including the Santiago Bernabeu (Real Madrid), the Metropolitano (Atletico Madrid) and Camp Nou (FC Barcelona). These three venues all have a completely renovated and modern look.

Morocco will provide six stadiums (Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech, Rabat, Tangier and Fez) and Portugal, two (Lisbon and Porto).

What has not yet been determined is the stadium that will host the final. This is the source of a conflict between two of the three host countries. Spain wants the championship to be decided either at the Santiago Bernabeu or at Camp Nou, while Morocco is fighting for Casablanca, with a brand new venue, to host the final game.

Before the 2030 edition, the 2026 World Cup will be held in United States, Mexico and Canada.