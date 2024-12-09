Heat 'cool off' Cavaliers

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 9 de diciembre, 2024

The Miami Heat pulled off the upset of the night by defeating the Cavaliers, the NBA’s top team so far this season. Cleveland suffered a setback when their star, Evan Mobley, left the game with an ankle sprain, while Tyler Herro led the Heat with 34 points, including five three-pointers, securing their third consecutive win. Meanwhile, the spotlight shifted once again to Nikola Jokic, whose spectacular 48-point performance helped the Nuggets return to the path of victory.

The loss to the Heat was a bitter pill to swallow for the Western Conference leaders, who had increased their lead over the Celtics the previous day. In addition, they remain pending on the state of Mobley's ankle, who did not return to the court after the break and who barely scored 4 points during the minutes he was on the court.

For their part, the Heat achieved their third consecutive victory. The hero of the night, Herro, showed again his great form by scoring more than 30 points in three of the last five games played.

Jokic's new exhibition

Another spectacular performance by Jokic, with 48 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists helped the Denver Nuggets defeat the Atlanta Hawks 141-111 and end a streak of two consecutive losses. It was the fourth time so far this season that the Serbian giant has scored more than 40 points and, in the process, took the thorn out of the fact that his career-high 56 didn't help his team win the previous day.

Jokic, 29, and a three-time NBA Most Valuable Player award winner, scored 40-plus points for the fourth time this season after scoring 56 points in a loss to Washington on Saturday night.

Denver had a highly effective night from the field connecting on 56 of its 89 attempts for a 63 percent efficiency rate, including 12 three-pointers. Conversely, the Hawks were unable to extend their streak of six straight wins and De'Andre Hunter was the leading scorer for the hosts with 20 points.

76ers, Bucks and Magic wins

Joel Embiid was on hand and completed a double-double with 31 points and 12 rebounds in the Philadelphia 76ers' 108-100 victory over the Chicago Bulls. A 16-point unanswered run in the second quarter was key to the Sixers' victory.

In another game of the day, Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Damien Lillard (15) combined for 49 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 118-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Milwaukee improves its record to 12 wins and 11 losses.

Also scoring a win was Orlando Magic over Phoenix Suns by 115-110. Jalen Suggs scored 26 points for the Magic, a team that played its first game without Franz Wagner who joins Paolo Banchero as significant absentees for the Florida squad, both due to injury.

Wembanyama shines and spectacular last-minute comeback for Warriors

Víctor Wembanyama posted a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs' 121-116 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Chris Paul added 10 assists and is second on the NBA all-time list with 12,099.

With 4:47 to play the Minnesota Timberwolves were leading the Golden State Warriors by one point, the California squad's response was to score the final nine points and take the 114-106 victory. Stephen Curry was the game's leading scorer with 30 points, including five three-pointers.