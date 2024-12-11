A New Champions League Matchday

Published by fútbol de primera Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

Kylian Mbappé got injured, Liverpool won, Leverkusen defeated Inter Milan, among other highlights from this matchday. The PSV team, featuring American players, couldn’t secure a win and was eliminated.

It was an outstanding matchday for Brest, the surprise team of the tournament, and a great victory by Aston Villa, with an incredible goal by Colombian Jhon Jader Durán.

The Futbol de Primera team discusses it all. Remember to catch our Daily Show, Monday to Friday at 6:00 PM EST.