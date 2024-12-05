Heat extend Lakers' crisis with a humiliating victory

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 5 de diciembre, 2024

The Miami Heat earned their 10th win of the season on Wednesday with a 134-93 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, on a night in which Tyler Herro was the star with 31 points. The night also saw another win for the Celtics, reigning champions, who consolidated their second place standing in the East, and the end of the Bucks' winning streak at the hands of the Hawks.

The 24-year-old point guard Tyler Herro sank nine of the Heat's 24 three-pointers, with the team shooting an impressive 51% from beyond the arc against the Lakers' 23. In addition, Miami also tallied 42 assists in the game, marking their best performance of the 2024-25 season so far.

For the Lakers, LeBron James was the standout performer, contributing 29 points, five rebounds, and eight assists. Meanwhile, his son Bronny traveled with the team to Miami but was the only player who did not see action. Miami's 134 points marked a season-high for the team.

Celtics consolidate second place in the East

In another game of the day, Sam Hauser (20), Kristaps Porzingis (26) and Jaylen Brown (28) scored over 20 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-120 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The defending champions improve their record to 18 wins and four losses and futher tightening their grip on second place in the Eastern Conference.

It was also a night of celebration for Orlando. The Magic bounced back from their stumble against the Knicks on Tuesday night with a106-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Germany's Franz Wagner scored 35 points, including 10 from the free-throw line from where he did not miss.

Giannis was not enough to keep the Bucks on the winning track

In addition, the Atlanta Hawks ended the winning streak of the Milwaukee Bucks with a 119-104 victory. The Atlanta team, the only one capable of defeating the Cavaliers and Celtics this season, took advantage of the fatigue of their rivals to beat them. Giannis Antetokounmpo's 31 points were not enough against the Hawks' choral game.

For the 76ers, Joel Embiid was absent again due to discomfort in his knee and Jared McCain assumed the offensive load with 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists without being able to avoid defeat.