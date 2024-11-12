NBA: Cavaliers remain undefeated, Thunder get back to winning ways

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 12 de noviembre, 2024

In NBA history, only eight teams have managed to win their first 12 games of the regular season, counting this year. The latest to do so are the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have been outstanding to start the year, defeating every team that has dared to challenge them on the court.

The Cavs won again this past game. This time it was on the road against the Chicago Bulls, 119-113, in a game in which individuality prevailed over the collective.

It was Donovan Mitchell who guided Cleveland in this latest win, mitigating the Bulls' efforts with 36 points, his best line so far in the regular season. He also added 8 rebounds and 2 assists, establishing his role as the undisputed on-court leader of the team coached by Kenny Atkinson.

Apart from Mitchell, the scoring contributions of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, with 17 and 15 points, respectively, were remarkable. They were joined by 12 points each from Caris LeVert and Ty Jerome.

The Bulls did not make things easy for the Cavaliers. Among their starting five (Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Josh Giddey), all of them reached double digits in scoring.

SGA storms the Clippers

A bolt of lightning named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struck the Paycom Center's parquet. The Oklahoma City Thunder returned to their winning ways with a 134-128 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in a game that featured a colossal performance by one of the best current players in the NBA.

SGA scored 45 points that helped the Thunder neutralize the Clippers' offensive efforts. It was the first game played by the Thunder without Chet Holmgren, who fractured his right hip against the Golden State Warriors. He will be out for at least two months.

Jalen Williams' 28 points contributed to the Thunder's victory.

On the other side of the court, 31 points from Norman Powell and a double-double from Ivica Zubac (22 points and 14 rebounds) were the most significant. James Harden nearly had a triple-double (17 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists).