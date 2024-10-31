Dodgers win World Series over Yankees 4-1 on aggregate

Published by AFP Verified by 30 de octubre, 2024

Overcoming a five-run deficit, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees on Wednesday 7x6 and claimed the 2024 World Series champions by a 4-1 aggregate score.

In a heart-stopping last duel, the Los Angeles team first matched an early 0x5 Yankees lead and then came back again with two runs in the seventh inning.

The Dodgers, led this season by Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, celebrated the eighth title in their history and the first since 2020.

On the other hand, the Yankees, the most successful franchise in Major League Baseball with 27 trophies, extended a drought that has lasted since 2009 with this painful defeat against their great rivals from Los Angeles.

The Bronx Bombers, who had won their first victory on Tuesday by a resounding 11x4, failed in their attempt to become the first team to come back from a 3-0 deficit.

Wednesday's epilogue lived up to the billing of a World Series much more closely contested than the overall score indicates.

The Yankees, who in the first two games had options until the final inning, appeared to force a sixth game Friday in Los Angeles when they led by five runs in the third inning.

With little contribution from Ohtani, limited by his shoulder injury, the Dodgers evened the scoreboard with an explosive five-run fifth inning.

Dominican Juan Soto, who could play his last game as a member of the Yankees, put the home side ahead again in the sixth inning but the Dodgers turned it around again with two runs in the eighth.

The Yankees and the Dodgers, the most popular franchises in the Major Leagues, had not faced each other in a World Series since 1981, when the Los Angeles Angels also won with their legendary Mexican pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who died in the run-up to this final.

The Dodgers now have four wins in the 12 'Fall Classics' played against the Yankees and look optimistically to the future with a powerful roster headed by Ohtani, the great signing of this season, and Freddie Freeman, favorite for the MVP (Most Valuable Player) award of this final.