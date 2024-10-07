A family affair: LeBron and Bronny James, the first father and son to play together in the NBA

LeBron James and Bronny, first father and son to play together in the NBA dpa / picture-alliance / Cordon Press

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 7 de octubre, 2024

LeBron James has added another historic milestone to his NBA legacy, but this time it’s not about breaking records—it’s about family. On Sunday night, with the invaluable support of his son Bronny, they made history as the first father and son to play together in an NBA game.

Bronny James entered with the Lakers leading 34-25 and played just over four minutes alongside his father in a game that ended with the Suns winning 118-114, the Phoenix team's first of the season.

LeBron, 22 years in the NBA

LeBron confessed on several occasions that having the opportunity to play with Bronny on the same team gave him a new impetus to begin his 22nd season in the NBA, a long period that transformed him into one of the greats in the history of the world's most famous basketball league.

"It's very exciting, it's pure joy, to be able to come to work every day, give your best effort alongside your son and be able to watch him continue to grow," LeBron said.

Bronny wants to prove he's much more than LeBron's son

At the start of an NBA career and alongside his father, Bronny said Monday that the words of his critics, who say he was only signed by the Lakers because he is LeBron's son, only serves to add "fuel" to his enthusiasm and work ethic.

Bronny James - who turned 20 on Sunday - is expected to spend most of his rookie season in the developmental G-League, prior to his possible move to the Lakers' senior roster.