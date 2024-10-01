Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose dies at age 83

Rose reached his peak performance while playing for the Cincinnati Reds/ Kjunstorm .Wikimedia Commons

Pete Rose, one of the greatest hitters in the history of the Major Leagues, died Monday at age 83 at his Las Vegas (Nevada) residence, local media reported.

The former star of the Cincinnati Reds, the all-time hits leader in the majors, was MVP (Most Valuable Player) and winner of three World Series, but was never inducted into the Hall of Fame after being sanctioned for gambling on games.

"The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose," the Cincinnati franchise wrote on X, following reports of the death by ABC and TMZ.