Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose dies at age 83
The baseball player played professionally from 1963 to 1986, winning three batting titles in the process. He also led the league in number of hits seven different times.
Pete Rose, one of the greatest hitters in the history of the Major Leagues, died Monday at age 83 at his Las Vegas (Nevada) residence, local media reported.
The former star of the Cincinnati Reds, the all-time hits leader in the majors, was MVP (Most Valuable Player) and winner of three World Series, but was never inducted into the Hall of Fame after being sanctioned for gambling on games.
"The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose," the Cincinnati franchise wrote on X, following reports of the death by ABC and TMZ.