Club World Cup venues revealed

29 de septiembre, 2024

FIFA president Gianni Infantino reported that the new Club World Cup which will debut in 2025 will be played on 12 fields in the United States. The final will take place at MetLife Stadium, located just outside New York City.

MetLife Stadium is the same venue that will host the 2026 World Cup final that the United States will co-host with Mexico and Canada.

The FIFA president made the announcement during an event in New York reported by AFP. Infantino revealed the 12 venues for the first edition of the expanded 32-team Club World Cup, which will kick off on June 15 and conclude on July 13 with the final at MetLife Stadium.

The 82,500-seat stadium is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It is home to the NFL’s New York Jets and the New York Giants.

AFP reported that "nine other of the 12 venues are also located in the eastern United States: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (Florida), Camping World Stadium and Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando (Florida), Audi Field (Washington, D.C.), Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (Georgia), Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (North Carolina), Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), TQL Stadium in Cincinnati (Ohio) and GEODIS Park in Nashville (Tennessee)."

The West Coast will host games at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena (California), which hosted the 1994 World Cup final and at Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Sounders, one of the qualifying teams.

The draw for the Club World Cup will be made in December and will divide the 32 teams into eight groups of four for the first phase.