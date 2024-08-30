Surprise at the US Open with the elimination of Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz after his defeat at the 2024 U.S. Open. AFP

U.S. Open tennis fans watched in amazement Thursday night as Spain's Carlos Alcaraz lost in the second round.

The 2022 U.S. Open champion and winner of three other Grand Slam trophies acknowledged that he was overcome by his emotions as well as some brilliant tennis from Botic van de Zandschulp, the world No. 74 who eliminated the Spaniard 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

"Today in my mind I was playing against the opponent and against myself. It was a lot of emotions that I couldn't control," Alcaraz said after the match in statements picked up by AFP.

"Mentally I'm not well, I'm not strong, in the face of problems I don't know how to control myself and that's a problem." Carlos Alcaraz

Sinner and Djokovic, the big favorites in the last Grand Slam of the season

Alcaraz's defeat makes Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic the undisputed favorites for the last Grand Slam of the season.

Sinner, from Italy, is the current world No. 1 and is seeking his first U.S. Open title. He advanced smoothly to the third round in New York on Thursday. Djokovic also advanced in his quest for a 25th Grand Slam trophy.

Prior to Alcaraz's match, Sinner played in Arthur Ashe Stadium against American Alex Michelsen, 20, ATP No. 49, who he defeated 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.