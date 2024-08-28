Juan Izquierdo, Uruguayan soccer player who suffered a cardiac arrest in Brazil, dies

Published by AFP Verified by 27 de agosto, 2024

Soccer play Juan Izquierdo of Uruguay's Club Nacional de Football died in Brazil on Tuesday, five days after suffering a heart attack in the middle of a Copa Libertadores match against Sao Paulo, the club said.

"With the deepest pain and shock in our hearts, Club Nacional de Football communicates the passing of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo. We express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and close ones. All of Nacional is in mourning for his irreparable loss. QEPD. Juan, you will be with us forever," Nacional said in a message published on the social network X, which was accompanied by a black and white photograph of the athlete.

Last Monday, August 26, a not very encouraging medical report on the health of the soccer player with a past in Cerro, Peñarol, Montevideo Wanderers, Liverpool and currently Club Nacional de Football of Uruguay, one of the biggest teams in the South American country, was released.

"The patient Juan Manuel Izquierdo remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit since August 22, 2024, at 20.55, dependent on mechanical ventilation, with a critical neurological condition," the statement read.