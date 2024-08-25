Shohei Ohtani becomes the fastest baseball player to join the 40-40 club

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 25 de agosto, 2024

Shohei Ohtani never ceases to amaze. The Japanese superstar hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning for his 40th home run after previously stealing his 40th base. He has also become the fastest baseball player to join the 40-40 club.

"Ohtani made even more history by reaching the 40-40 mark faster than anyone in history, with the feat coming in his 126th game of the season, besting the previous mark by 21 games," explained the official Major League Baseball (MLB) site.

The feat was celebrated by Ohtani, who maintained that he hopes to continue growing in his career. "One of my top memorable moments (...)I hope that I can do more and make more memorable moments," highlighted the Japanese.

According to MLB data, a chart with the number of games by members of the 40-40 club is as follows:

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers 2024: game number 126 (team's 129th game)

Alfonso Soriano, Nationals 2006: game 147 (team's 148th game)

José Canseco, A's 1988: game 151 (team's 154th game)

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves 2023: game 152 (team's 154th game)

Alex Rodriguez, Mariners 1998: game 153 (team's 153rd game)

Barry Bonds, Giants 1996: game number 158 (team's 160th game)

The baseball star's next challenge would be to open the 50-50 club. Meanwhile, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes Ohtani is aiming to become the greatest player of all time. "And when you start doing things like that, then you're certainly staking your claim," Roberts maintained.