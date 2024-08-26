Mondo Duplantis breaks world pole vault record again

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 26 de agosto, 2024

Armand Mondo Duplantis once again stunned the sports world by breaking, once again, the world pole vault world record recorded by himself less than 3 weeks ago at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

During the Diamond League 2024, in Silesia (Poland), the Swedish jumper soared to 6.26 meters, one centimeter higher than the mark achieved in the French capital in August.

Duplantis has been the world record holder in the pole vault since February 2020, when he managed to break the 6.17-meter barrier in Torun (Poland). Since then, he has broken the record ten times.

Just weeks ago at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Duplantis won the second Olympic gold of his career.