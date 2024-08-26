Real Madrid beats Valladolid and Atlético de Madrid defeats Girona

Published by AFP VozMedia Staff Verified by 26 de agosto, 2024

Still lacking automatism, the Real Madrid achieved their first win of the season on Sunday against newly promoted Valladolid (3-0) at the Santiago Bernabeu, where French superstar Kylian Mbappé was unable to stand out in his debut at the Madrid stadium.

Without English prodigy Jude Bellingham, out with injury for several weeks, the reigning La Liga and European champions relied on the striking power of their Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde, who found a hole in the wall through a free kick in the 50th minute, and the talent of his substitutes Brahim Díaz (88) and the young Brazilian Endrick (90+6) in the final stretch of the match.

The white team barely made it in the first half, but did enough in the second half to take the game and earn the first win of the season.

Atlético dominated Girona, last season's surprise star

After the tie at Villarreal on Monday, Atlético de Madrid achieved their first win of the season by beating Girona 3-0, mostly thanks to the performance of Antoine Griezmann.

Omnipresent in the team's play, the Frenchman opened the scoring with a free kick on the edge of the box (39) after a mistake by Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, who could have been sent off for handling the ball outside the area.

Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente scored the second just after returning from the dressing room with an impressive shot from the edge of the box (48), and the third was scored by captain Koke in stoppage time (90+4).

Barcelona claim second win

The FC Barcelona, still unable to register their star signing Dani Olmo, struggled to beat Athletic Club 2-1, in which Nico Williams played, wanted by the Barcelona team since the end of the Euro 2024, this Saturday in the second round of LaLiga.

Already the scorer of a brace in Valencia at the start of the Spanish championship, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski gave his team all three points by taking advantage of a clearance by visiting goalkeeper Álex Padilla inside the box in the 75th minute.