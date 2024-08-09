American Sha'Carri Richardson, Olympic gold medal in women's 4x100 m

Published by Rosana Rábago SainzAFP Verified by 9 de agosto, 2024

The United States, with Sha'Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas in its quartet, lived up to the predictions and claimed the Olympic gold medal in the women's 4x100-meter relay in Paris on Friday.

Richardson came from behind in the home straight under the rain to finish leaving "Team USA" in the lead with a time of 41 seconds and 78 hundredths, ahead of Great Britain (41.85) with Dina Asher-Smith, who took the silver medal, and Germany (41.97), which received bronze in this category.

In a delicate position going into the final turn, Sha'Carri Richardson was the heroine her team needed to come back from a slight deficit and stand out on the home straight, even allowing herself the luxury of looking to the side before crossing the line.

For the 24-year-old Texan, also a world champion in this relay event last year, it is her first Olympic gold and her second medal in Paris-2024, after the silver she won in the 100 meters, where she was surprised in the final by Julien Alfred of Santaluca.

Richardson could not participate in Paris-2024 in the 200 meters because she failed to qualify in the US Pre-Olympic.

In the 200 meters, the women's gold medal in these Games went to Gabby Thomas, who has now won her second title in the relay on the violent tartan of the Stade de France.

Another member of the United States quartet, Melissa Jefferson, also won her second medal in these Olympic Games. In her case she had been bronze in the 100 meters.