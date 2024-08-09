Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Spain beats France to claim takes gold in men's soccer

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 9 de agosto, 2024

Battle-hardened, Spain agonizingly took the men's soccer gold medal for the second time in its history. In extra time of the final against the hosts, the Spanish team managed to score twice to beat Thierry Henry's side 5-3.

The two goals in extra time came from young Sergio Camello (100, 120+1), who got La Roja off the mark after Les Bleus came from behind through Jean-Philippe Mateta (90+3).

The French striker's goal put Spain's 3-1 lead to bed, reports AFP. Fermin Lopez (18, 25) and Alex Baena (28) then put on another fine display. Enzo Millot (11) opened the scoring and then Maghnes Akliouche (79) shortened the gap for the French.

Lopez, 21, was two goals behind the tournament's top scorer, Soufiane Rahimi, who led Morocco while eliminated in the semifinals by the Spaniards, to bronze with eight goals.

Spain thus achieved its second major soccer triumph, after crowned European champion in July. A great year for a team full of promising players.

Thierry Henry: "We fought to the end"

"It was a crazy final, and in the end we won a medal, although unfortunately we are not Olympic champions," said French coach and legendary former striker Thierry Henry.

"I don't think you can say anything to this team, we fought to the end," added the former striker, a world champion with France at the 1998 World Cup.

Although they did not win the desired gold medal, which would have been the second for the French after the win in Los Angeles-1984, they won their first-ever silver medal in the men's soccer tournament at the Olympics.