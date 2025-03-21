Orange juice, beer or wine? Know the impacts of these beverages on blood sugar levels

Published by VozMedia Staff 21 de marzo, 2025

Blood sugar levels vary depending on the drinks and foods we consume, and although many of these seem totally harmless, ignorance about their real impact on the body can do harm. Therefore, it is important to know how common drinks such as orange juice, beer and wine can affect blood glucose, and not just because they taste sweet.

If you want to keep blood glucose levels stable without limiting yourself to just drinking water, here's how these drinks can affect your health.

What drinks spike blood sugar?

Many people come to think that among these three drinks, orange juice is the best because it does not contain alcohol. However, this is not exactly the case. If you want to keep your blood sugar stable, you should not drink orange juice in excess or you should simply avoid it, because it contains simple sugars that are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream.

When an orange is converted into juice, it loses important components that contribute to the nutritional value, such as water, natural sugars, vitamins and minerals, but also much of the fiber, that which helps regulate the absorption of sugars in the body.

Effects of alcohol on glucose: Beer vs. wine

A man drinking a beer while not measuring the effects on his blood glucose.Cordon Press

On the other hand, both beer and wine are low-carbohydrate beverages compared to orange juice, which, although they contain alcohol, impact blood sugar levels differently. Alcohol can delay carbohydrate absorption, moderating the immediate impact on glucose. However, this should not be an excuse to consume wine or beer in excess, as in the long term, it also affects health.

In the case of beer, it contains sugars derived from malt fermentation, but compared to orange juice, the content of simple sugars is low. However, alcohol in beer can affect glucose metabolism, as the liver prioritizes alcohol metabolism over blood sugar regulation, which could cause fluctuations in glucose levels.

Is dry wine better for blood sugar levels?



Regarding wine, although it also contains alcohol, its impact on blood sugar is different due to its compounds. There are also differences between different types of wine. For example, drier wines contain lower sugar content than sweeter wines or wine cocktails. The latter can raise glucose levels quickly due to their higher amount of added or natural sugars.

Self-care is important. If you are currently experiencing uncontrolled glucose levels, it is essential to see a specialist in the field, who will also guide you on which foods and beverages are best for you, in addition to exercises that can help you to have a better quality of life.