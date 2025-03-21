Trump awards Boeing the next generation of F-47 fighter jets

Trump shows off new F-47 fighter jets to be produced by Boeing AFP.

Published by Diane Hernández 21 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump announced a contract with Boeing Friday for a new generation of fighter jets.

"The Air Force will award the contract ... to Boeing," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House. He specified that the new planes will be called F-47.

In a message, in which he was accompanied by Pete Hegseth, head of the Pentagon, and other senior officials of his administration, the president explained details of the new aircraft, with a photo of the prototype in the background.

"The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built. An experimental version of the plane has secretly been flying for almost five years, and we’re confident that it massively overpowers capabilities of any other nation," he added.

Trump specified that "the F-47 is equipped with state-of-the-art stealth technologies, virtually unseeable and unprecedented power."

The F-47's nod to Trump

The number 47 on the fighter aircraft refers to his status as the 47th president of the U.S., which he took the opportunity to use.

Despite the problems that Boeing is going through because of recent cases of malfunctions in some of its models, Trump has bet on that company for the production of the new "fighters."

The F-47 has already been five years in the development phase until culminating in an "unprecedented project," the magnate and Republican leader celebrated.