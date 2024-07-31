Katie Ledecky makes history with her eighth Olympic gold medal

Published by AFP VozMedia Staff Verified by 31 de julio, 2024

American swimmer Katie Ledecky retained her 1,500-meter freestyle title Wednesday at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after dominating a race in which she broke her own Olympic record and became the most successful swimmer in Olympic history with eight golds.

Ledecky gave her rivals no chance and led the entire race, stopping the clock in 15:30:02. Silver went to France's Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, who came in at 10.33 seconds behind, and bronze to Germany's Isabel Gose, at 11.14.

Ledecky becomes the second most decorated athlete in the history of the Olympics, along with fellow swimmer Jenny Thompson and only behind Soviet gymnast Larissa Latynina, who earned 9 golds between 1956 and 1964.