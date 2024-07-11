Gregg Berhalter steps down as USMNT head coach

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-11T11:43:54.000Z"}

Following the USMNT's disappointing performance at the Copa America, the United States Soccer Federation announced that Gregg Berhalter is stepping down as head coach. The executive has already set to work to find his successor.

"I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to U.S. Soccer and our Men’s National Team. We are now focused on working with our Sporting Director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success," Cindy Parlow Cone, president of the federation, said in a statement.

For his part, Crocker defined Berhalter as a person who "has earned the respect" of all those who make up the U.S. Soccer Federation and who "has played a pivotal role in bringing together a young team and moving the program forward."

Berhalter began his tenure in the USMNT dugout in 2018, though he had to temporarily step down in 2023 as he was under investigation. The head coach won the Nations League twice (2019-2020 and 2023-2024) and a ConCACAF Gold Cup (2021).