Wembanyama vs. Edwards: NBA's future collides in a day of records and surprises

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell 126-123 to the San Antonio Spurs despite a 55-point outburst from Anthony Edwards. Victor Wembanyama, along with a solid performance from De'Aaron Fox, laid down the law in a duel that reaffirms the changing of the guard in the league.

Below, we recap an intense day in the NBA with the surprising loss by the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Miami Heat, the Denver Nuggets' solid win over the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers' meltdown on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Edwards' career-high in Timberwolves win

The duel between Timberwolves and Spurs, direct rivals in the Western Conference, derived in a battle between two of the young stars destined to dominate the future of the NBA, Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards.

The 24-year-old American scored 26 of his 55 points in the fourth quarter, leading the unsuccessful comeback attempt by the Wolves, who were down by as many as 25 points. Edwards set a new career-high in points and converted 9 3-pointers.

While Edwards was dominant from distance, Wembanyama, 22, took over the paint to score 39 points and grab 9 rebounds. He was bolstered by point guard De'Aaron Fox (25 points). The French giant continues to get into rhythm after his recent injury problems, and he has played a major role in the Spurs sitting at second place in the West, with 29 wins and 13 losses.

With the same record are the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Washington Wizards 121-115 with 42 points from Canadian guard Jamal Murray.

Heat surprise defending champs

The Oklahoma City Thunder (35-8) are the only team above San Antonio in the West. This Saturday, however, the reigning NBA champions stumbled in their visit to the Miami Heat 122-120.

Without Tyler Herro and Mexican-American Jaime Jáquez Jr., center Bam Adebayo was the local star with 30 points and 12 rebounds, supported by Norman Powell, who contributed 19 units and 5 3-pointers.

The night seemed comfortable for Oklahoma City, which scored 37 points in the first quarter, though it changed drastically with Miami's defensive determination and OKC's own mistakes on offense. Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP), shined with 39 points, but the Thunder were doomed by committing 14 turnovers to Miami's 4.

"Some of it was their ability to take care of the ball, which is a credit to them," Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged. "They did a great job on the glass with the offensive rebounding."

No Doncic, no dice: Comfortable win for Blazers over Lakers

With Luka Doncic absent, The Los Angeles Lakers succumbed 132-116 to the Portland Trail Blazers, their fifth loss in the last six games.

Adding to Doncic's groin discomfort were other physical problems for center DeAndre Ayton and the calf injury that has kept Austin Reaves out of action for nearly a month.

Without three starters by his side, veteran LeBron James had a tough time leading the offense against Portland. The forward missed six of his first seven shots but gradually got better and better, finishing near a triple double with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

Shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, with 25 points, dismantled the weak Lakers defense in a placid victory by the Trail Blazers, who dominated by 24 points.