After more than 10 hours of outage, Verizon restores service and will compensate affected users

Published by Carlos Dominguez 15 de enero, 2026

Verizon has confirmed that its service has been restored after the major nationwide outage. The company says mobile voice and data connectivity is now up and running again, and that customers still experiencing problems should restart their devices to reconnect.

"For those affected, we will provide credits to their account. Details will be shared directly with customers," Verizon reported on its X account.

In an earlier statement, the company offered apologies for the recorded outage, which lasted for more than 10 hours. "We fell short today and let many of our customers down, and we deeply regret it. You know you expect better service from us," the company said.

Reports of problems began coming in to DownDetector around 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and by 12:30 p.m. ET more than 170,000 reports of Verizon service failures had already been logged. Half of the users indicated having problems with the mobile signal, while others reported failures with WiFi and broadband Internet.

According to the New York Post (NYP), the outage also triggered emergency alerts in the city of New York and Washington DC, warning that Verizon customers were having trouble reaching 911.