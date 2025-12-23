DOJ cautions that newly released Epstein files contain 'unfounded and false' claims about Trump

Published by Greg Piper - Just The News 23 de diciembre, 2025

The Department of Justice released the eighth set of documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein overnight, emphasizing in a social media post at 7:28 a.m. to take them with a giant grain of salt as mainstream media tout the more salacious disclosures.

Included among the nearly 30,000 additional pages are "untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election," DOJ said.

"To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already," the department said.

"Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims."

The new drop includes an "after action review" of Epstein's suspicious death in prison as he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, which described a "significant breakdown in basic correctional practices and communication within the institution," according to USA Today.

A Jan. 8, 2020 email from a redacted assistant U.S. attorney from the Southern District of New York warns a colleague, for the sake of "situational awareness," that flight records they received show Trump had traveled on Epstein's private jet "many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware)," according to CNN.

They show Trump as a passenger on "at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996," four of them with co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and one of them with just Trump and Epstein, but passengers on other flights included his then-wife Marla Maples and children Tiffany and Eric, the email says.

Another email from June 14, 2021, from someone "helping out with the responsiveness review for WBTW" says that former Trump advisor Steve Bannon's iPhone has "an image of Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell." The phone was being reviewed "on Cellebrite," a digital intelligence company that helps governments and law enforcement extract and analyze data for investigations.

"The documents contained hundreds of references to President Trump,," according to a New York Times search of the records, the newspaper said. "A majority of the references were mentions in media reports or other material that had been included in the files, but some were focused on the president."

