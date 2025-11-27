Virginia school assistant principal and brother arrested for planning attacks on ICE agents

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de noviembre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported this Wednesday the arrest of John Wilson Bennett, an assistant principal at a high school in Virginia Beach, and his brother, Mark Booth Bennett, charged with conspiring to murder agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The investigation began on November 17, when an off-duty Norfolk police officer overheard the Bennett brothers openly discussing a plan to "kill police and ICE agents." According to the official report, Mark Bennett also discussed his intention to travel to Las Vegas to meet with "like-minded" individuals and acquire firearms and explosive ammunition in order to execute the attacks.

Two days later, on November 19, Mark Bennett was arrested at Norfolk International Airport prior to boarding a flight with a final destination of Las Vegas. Concurrently, federal agents arrested John Bennett in Virginia Beach, where he had worked as an assistant principal at Kempsville High School since 2009.

DHS Deputy Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called the case chilling, especially because of the involvement of an educator. "It is chilling that a human being, let alone someone charged with educating young people, would plan to ambush and kill ICE agents, offering details as specific as obtaining a high-caliber rifle capable of piercing bulletproof vests," she stated.

McLaughlin also warned that this case occurs in a context of increasing violence against ICE agents. According to agency data, assaults against its personnel have increased by more than 1,150%, and death threats have shot up by 8,000%. The official noted that agents face "unprecedented levels of violence, threats to their families, harassment and disclosure of personal information."

The Bennett brothers face charges of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, a violation of Virginia state law. They will remain in custody while a date is set for their court proceedings.