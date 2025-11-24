Who is Morgan Geyser? 'Slender Man' assailant recaptured after escape from Wisconsin

Published by Santiago Ospital 24 de noviembre, 2025

Morgan Geyser, 22, was recaptured after cutting her anklet and escaping from her group home in Wisconsin. The young woman was convicted of stabbing a schoolmate more than a decade ago believing they were thus fulfilling the wish of a fictional character, the "Slenderman" or "Slender Man."

Then just 12 years old, Geyser, along with Anissa Weier, the same age, devised a plan to kill her classmate Payton Leutner. As transpired from the trial, both had become obsessed with the "Slenderman," a horror character that had gone viral.

On May 31, 2014, Geyser and Weier lured Leutner into a forest while playing hide-and-seek. There, they stabbed her 19 times. They left believing they had killed her, but the victim nevertheless survived, and was able to crawl away until she was rescued by a passerby.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the young woman accepted guilt after more than three years of trial, in which the attackers contended that the "Slender Man" had threatened to kill them or their families if they did not attack Leutner. The magistrate in the case accepted her guilty plea to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, but without criminal liability, and ordered that she be referred to health services.

After being committed to a mental health institute, she was sent, on a judge's order, to a group home in Wisconsin. From there she escaped Saturday night after cutting off a Department of Corrections surveillance bracelet.

What was Morgan Geyser's capture like?

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday the Department of Corrections received an alert that Geyser's GPS monitor bracelet was malfunctioning. They contacted the home's staff, who noticed she had escaped. It was not until the next day that a member of the home reported the disappearance to Police.

As of Sunday morning, Geyser was still at large. The Madison Police Department (MPD) reported that she was last seen around 8 p.m. the previous day with an "adult acquaintance" and urged the public, "If you see Geyser, please call 911."

On Sunday around 10:34 p.m. MPD reported that the fugitive had been apprehended in the state of Illinois. "There is no longer a need to search for Morgan Geyser at this time," it maintained.

The victim's family released a statement collected by NBC Chicago that "Payton and her family are safe and are working closely with local law enforcement to ensure their continued safety." "The family would like to thank all of the law enforcement entities involved in the efforts to apprehend Morgan."