'The Joe Rogan Experience' was Apple's most popular podcast in 2025

Published by Carlos Dominguez 19 de noviembre, 2025

“The Joe Rogan Experience” has reached the top spot on Apple Podcasts for 2025, unseating “The Daily” from The New York Times, which held the top spot in 2024. This is a major milestone for host Joe Rogan, whose show moved up from third place last year.

The rankings released Tuesday by Apple reflect the platform's audience and highlight a trend toward lengthy, personality-focused and spontaneous content, amid growing interest in politics, true crime and mysteries.

Apple's most popular podcasts in 2025 “The Joe Rogan Experience” “The Daily” “The Mel Robbins Podcast” “Crime Junkie” “Dateline NBC” “SmartLess” “Call Her Daddy” “This American Life” “Huberman Lab” “The Ezra Klein Show”

Other popular podcasts on Apple

Apple's rankings also include the most-followed podcasts during the year. In this category, “The Joe Rogan Experience” ranks second, just behind “The Mel Robbins Podcast,” a self-help program hosted by Mel Robbins, a New York Times best-selling author, motivational speaker and attorney.

On the other hand, several of this year's new breakout shows are celebrity talk shows, such as “Good Hang” with Amy Poehler and “Not Gonna Lie” with Kylie Kelce.

“The Joe Rogan Experience”: An eclectic show unlike any other

Launched in December 2009, “The Joe Rogan Experience” has become a cultural phenomenon with more than 2,300 episodes to date.

The podcaster has interviewed more than 1,800 unique guests. His roster is one of the most eclectic in media history, as no other program so consistently mixes scholars with UFC personalities, conspiracy theorists with scientists from NASA, and U.S. presidential candidates with stand up comedians.

In October 2024, Joe Rogan interviewed now-President Donald Trump, in what was one of the most viral episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

On the other hand, Elon Musk has appeared six times and has also featured appearances by right-wing figures such as Ben Shapiro, Jordan Peterson and journalist Tim Pool among many others.