Diane Ladd, mother, muse and unforgettable actress, dies at 89

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de noviembre, 2025

Actress Diane Ladd, a three-time Oscar nominee and mother of actress Laura Dern, died Monday at age 89 at her home in Ojai, California, accompanied by her daughter.

Dern announced the death with a heartfelt comment, "My incredible heroine and my great gift as a mother passed away this morning at her home in Ojai, California, with me by her side," the AFP picked up.

The cause of her death has not been publicly disclosed at this time.

Born in Mississippi in 1935, Ladd had a career that spanned eight decades in film, television and theater. She was three-time Oscar nominee for best supporting actress for Martin Scorsese's Alicia Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974); Wild at Heart (1990), by David Lynch; and Rambling Rose (1991), in which she again shared the screen with her daughter.

The latter marked a historic event as the only time that a mother and daughter were nominated for an Oscar for the same film.

Ladd also participated in classics such as Chinatown, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Primary Colors and Inland Empire. On television she excelled in the HBO series Enlightened (2011-2013), again alongside Dern, and was nominated for three Emmy Awards for her work in different productions.

In addition to acting, she was director, screenwriter and author of the book A Bad Afternoon for a Piece of Cake (2013). She is survived by her daughter Laura Dern and two grandchildren.