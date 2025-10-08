Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025: When it ends, how to access the best deals and more

Published by Virginia Martínez 8 de octubre, 2025

That item you've had your eye on can be yours this Wednesday for a lot less than you think. Amazon has launched its Prime Big Deal Days 2025, an event that offers a wide variety of products from top brands at steep discounts: from tech to fashion, toys, cosmetics and the tech giant's own devices.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025 and when does it end?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2025 is an event that the tech company is launching with deals for a multitude of products, useful for Christmas shopping. The discounts only last 48 hours.

This year, it started on Oct. 7 at 12:01 a.m. P.T. and ends on Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m. P.T.

Who can access Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days offers?

Only users who are Prime members will be able to access all the deals offered by Amazon. The tech giant recommends downloading its app to get a quicker look at all the discounts.

Prime membership costs, at minimum, $14.99 a month or $139 as a one-time annual fee.

New deals every five minutes

One of the highlights of Prime Big Deal Days 2025 is that Amazon launches new deals on different products every five minutes during certain periods, with the aim of giving Prime users opportunities to shop.

Which countries offer Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

In the following countries, Prime users can benefit from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the United States, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Ireland and Mexico.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days annual sales comparison

In 2023, the first year Amazon launched its Prime Big Deal Days—held from Oct. 10-11 of that year—consumers saved more than $1 billion, Amazon reported on its blog. The tech giant estimated that Prime members purchased products worth around $10 billion.

A year later, in 2024, sales during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days increased by about 25%—some $12.5 billion—saving, again, more than $1 billion for Prime members.