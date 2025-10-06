Three injured in fire at Judge Diane Golsdstein's home

Published by Israel Duro 6 de octubre, 2025

At least three people were injured in the fire that destroyed the home of South Carolina Judge Diane Goldstein and her husband, former Senator Arnold Goldstein. The former lawmaker was among those hurt after jumping from the second floor to escape the flames. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the cause of the fire, which authorities suspect may have been intentional.

The three injured are hospitalized, although the severity of their injuries has not been reported. Two were taken by ambulance, while former Senator Goldstein was airlifted after suffering multiple fractures to his hips, legs and feet.

Goldstein and two other occupants of the house were rescued in a marshy area behind the home by neighbors and paramedics who arrived in kayaks, The New York Post reported.

Ongoing investigation

Diane Goldstein, 69, was walking along the beach with her dogs when the fire broke out, neighbors told local media outlets.

The South Carolina Supreme Court issued a statement after learning of the events:

"Chief Justice John W. Kittredge is aware of an incident involving Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein. At this time, SLED is on the scene and will begin investigating as soon as the fire has been contained. Local law enforcement has been alerted and asked to provide additional patrols and security. The Judiciary will remain in close communication with SLED."