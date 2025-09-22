Poll: Majority say protecting speech more important than curbing divisive language

Published by Dan McCaleb | The Center Square 22 de septiembre, 2025

A large majority of Americans say protecting free speech rights is more important than restricting divisive speech, according to a new survey.

The poll from Napolitan News Service asked 1,000 registered voters: "Is it more important to protect free speech or to prevent people from using overheated language?" Sixty-five percent said protecting speech is more important, while 24% responded that protecting people from divisive language is more important; 12% said they were unsure.

The same poll asked: "While it is always difficult to wish ill of another human being, is America better off now that Charlie Kirk has been killed?" While 67% responded no, 15% said yes and 18% were unsure.

Authorities are seeking the death penalty for the man charged with assassinating Kirk, something 55% of voters agree with if he is convicted, according to the poll; 37% said the alleged shooter should not face the death penalty while 22% were unsure.

The survey was conducted by pollster Scott Rasmussen's RMG Research Sept. 12-13 and has a margin of sampling error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

© Just The News