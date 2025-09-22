Tom Holland rushed to hospital after being involved in accident on Spider-Man set

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de septiembre, 2025

Tom Holland was hospitalized Friday after suffering a mild concussion during the filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth installment of the saga.

According to The Sun, the actor is believed to have cracked his head in a fall and was treated for a concussion. The incident occurred while Holland was performing a stunt at Leavesden Studios, in Watford, UK.

A woman who was reportedly a stuntwoman was also taken to the hospital by ambulance. A British newspaper reported that filming, with a budget in excess of $200 million, was suspended and could remain on hold for several weeks.

Despite the injury, Holland attended a charity gala at Christie's auction house in London on Saturday, although he left early because he felt unwell. The actor's father, Dominic Holland, mentioned that Tom would need some time before returning to acting.

The film is still scheduled for release in July 2026, though the hiatus could affect production timelines.