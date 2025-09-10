ANALYSIS
MSNBC generates outrage over its coverage of Charlie Kirk's attack: It insinuated he was guilty
The network was questioned for comments made during coverage of the Utah attack.
MSNBC faced intense criticism for comments made during its coverage of the attack on conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed at a university event in Utah. Users on social media and opinion portals accused the channel of downplaying the seriousness of the event and even blaming Kirk himself for what happened.
Criticism of MSNBC's coverage
According to publications highlighted by Visegrád 24, an MSNBC anchorwoman called Kirk "divisive and polarizing" amid coverage of the shooting. It was also noted that the network hinted that the administration could seize upon the incident to justify deploying more federal troops.
Conservative media outlet Townhall particularly questioned a claim that suggested Kirk's thoughts would have contributed to the attack. "You can't stop with these awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place," he was heard saying during the broadcast. The phrase was described as "disgusting" by the portal's X account.
Another speculation that generated backlash was the hypothesis that a celebrating supporter could have fired the shot. In response, Bonchie, of RedState, wrote on X: "I have no words for how awful these people are."
The Utah attack
Witnesses said the shots came from a building near the auditorium. Kirk was hit in the neck area, which created panic and forced an immediate campus lockdown. The university issued a statement confirming that the attack occurred at 12:10 p.m. and that Kirk's security detail took down the assailant. The institution said that campus police are investigating, and a suspect is in custody.