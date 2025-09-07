Two winners of $1.79 billion in Powerball jackpots

Published by Israel Duro 7 de septiembre, 2025

Two Powerball players from Missouri and Texas bagged a $1.79 billion prize. The hits end three months without winners and mark the second-largest prize in the history of the popular game.

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, 62 and the red Powerball 17.

The lucky winners will share the jackpot equally, although each one will be able to choose how to collect their prize: $895 million payable over 29 years or a one-time payment of$410.3 million, before taxes, Powerball officials said.

Missouri, the second 'luckiest' state after Indiana

The winning Texas ticket was sold at Big's 103 gas station in Fredericksburg, a rural town in central Texas, 120 km west of Austin.

It is the 33rd time the Powerball jackpot has been won in Missouri. That makes the Show-Me State the second most frequent seller of winning tickets, behind only Indiana with 39, the state with the most wins. For Texas, this marks the third or fourth time it has sold a winning ticket.