Two firefighters illegally in the country were arrested

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de agosto, 2025

Authorities reported that two firefighters controlling a forest fire were arrested by Border Patrol agents in the state of Washington.

In that regard, the Border Patrol explained that on Aug. 27, the Port Angeles Border Patrol Station provided assistance to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on the Olympic Peninsula. The BLM, in collaboration with the Forest Service, requested assistance from the Border Patrol following the termination of labor contracts with two companies.

CBP noted that, because it was a remote work site, the BLM requested support from Border Patrol to verify the identity of all personnel. In total, 44 workers' data were checked to confirm they matched contractor records.

"Several discrepancies were identified, and two individuals were found to be present in the United States illegally, one with a previous order of removal. The two individuals were arrested and transported to the Bellingham Station on charges of illegal entry and 8 US Code § 1326 - Reentry of removed aliens," the CBP statement detailed.

Authorities indicated that the contract cancellation and enforcement action did not affect firefighting efforts or other active outbreaks in the area, and did not pose a risk to the nearby community, the statement said.