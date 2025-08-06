Georgia: Shooting at Fort Stewart base leaves five soldiers wounded

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de agosto, 2025

A shooting occurred at Fort Stewart in Georgia, leaving five soldiers wounded, as confirmed by the military base. They were transferred to a nearby hospital.

"Five Soldiers were shot today in an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. All Soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment. There is no active threat to the community," Fort Stewart reported.

Despite the fact that a confinement order was imposed, the military base later noted that there is "no active threat to the community" and that the shooter was apprehended.

The shooting occurred at around 10:56 a.m., according to reports from authorities.

Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia, issued a statement in which he asked for prayers for the wounded and their loved ones. "As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart. We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same," he wrote.

The investigation is ongoing.