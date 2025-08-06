Kelley Mack, actress from 'The Walking Dead,' dies at 33

Published by Santiago Ospital 6 de agosto, 2025

Performer Kelley Mack passed away Saturday at the age of 33 after a long fight with cancer. She was at her home in Cincinnati, Ohio, surrounded by her mother and an aunt, her sister shared on social media.

Her sister, Kathryn Klebenow, also shared, "She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express. I want you all to know how brave that tough SOB was, especially when she decided to make the leap to be reunited with God. I’m so fu***** proud of her."

Born Kelley Lynne Klebenow in 1992 in Ohio, the actress studied filmmaking at Chapman University's Dodge College of Film. According to her family, she appeared in more than 30 films and TV series, best known for her role as Addy in season 9 of The Walking Dead. She also had roles in season 8 of Chicago Med and in 9-1-1.

The actress battled a glioma of the central nervous system and had undergone radiation treatment. Just five days before her passing, her family shared that she was "receiving respite care" and going through "the toughest part of her journey," asking for emotional support and smiles."

A ceremony in her honor will be held at the Glendale Lyceum in Ohio on August 16, followed by another event later in Los Angeles.