The Pope closes the Jubilee before more than a million young people: 'Another world is possible, a world of fraternity'

Published by Israel Duro 3 de agosto, 2025

The words of the homily of Pope Leone XIV at the Eucharist that closed the Jubilee at Tor Vergata were only an echo of the message that more than a million young people launched with their presence at the event to the entire planet: Another world is possible, and youth continue to seek faith and Christ in the face of the messages that bombard them inviting them to hedonism and the cult of self.

More than 146 countries had representatives among the more than one million young people who gathered for the closing Mass of the meeting, which despite not being a World Youth Day was equally multitudinous, on the same stage where John Paul II celebrated the Jubilee 25 years ago with another generation.

"Do not be afraid" echoed 25 years after John Paul II

A quarter century later, another pope recalled the powerful message of the Polish pope, now on the altars: "Do not be afraid." Furthermore, Leo XIV invited them not to limit themselves to small triumphs: "Aim for great things, for holiness, wherever you are, do not settle for less."

Thus, starting from the premise that "our hope is Jesus," and with the strength of youth, "another world is possible, a world of fraternity." Something for which it is necessary to cultivate friendship with Christ through "prayer, adoration, Eucharistic communion, frequent confession, generous charity."

"What really is happiness?"

The pope also encouraged the young people not to be afraid of fragility: "Not for a life where everything is firm and secure, but for an existence that is constantly regenerated in gift, in love." In addition, he invited those present to move, to put themselves in search: "Let us make ourselves a stool to climb and lean out, like children, on tiptoe, to the window of the encounter with God. We will find ourselves before he who waits for us; rather, who knocks kindly at the door of our soul."

Leo XIV also questioned the young people in the homily on happiness: "What is happiness really? What is the true taste of life? What is it that frees us from the pantries of meaninglessness, boredom and mediocrity? No drink of this world can satiate. Let us not deceive our hearts before this thirst, seeking to satisfy it with ineffective substitutes."

"The fullness of our existence does not depend on what we accumulate or what we possess, as we have heard in the Gospel, but rather on what we know how to accept and share with joy. Buying, accumulating, consuming is not enough. We need to raise our eyes, look upwards, to heavenly things, to realize that everything has meaning, among the realities of the world, only to the extent that it serves to unite us to God and to our brothers and sisters in charity.

Appeal for peace in the world

From Tor Vergata, the pope also made an appeal for peace in the world, especially in Ukraine, in Gaza and "in every place on earth where war is being suffered". In this regard, Leo XIV urged young people to fight for this goal, because they "are capable of making another world possible, a world of fraternity and friendship."