Tom Cruise and His ‘Spanish Passion’: From Penélope Cruz to Ana de Armas

Published by Alejandro Baños 31 de julio, 2025

Over more than four decades, Tom Cruise has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors—films starring him often achieve blockbuster success. Beyond his career, Cruise is also a prominent media figure, largely due to the high-profile relationships he’s had over the years.

On the personal front, the latest woman linked to the "Mission: Impossible" and "Top Gun" star is Ana de Armas. A photo showing Cruise and the actress walking hand in hand in Vermont has sparked rumors of a romance. Although there’s no official confirmation, outlets like Hola! or People have reported on the possible relationship.

Regardless of their feelings, this rumored romance highlights Tom Cruise’s well-known "passion" for Spain—something the actor has openly acknowledged. Although Ana de Armas was born in Havana, Cuba, she holds Spanish nationality, inherited from her grandparents who were born in León, Spain, before emigrating to the Caribbean.

If confirmed, this would be Tom Cruise’s second publicly known Spanish partner. In the early 2000s, he dated Madrid-born actress Penélope Cruz, whom he met while filming Vanilla Sky. Their relationship began in 2001, shortly after Cruise’s split from Nicole Kidman, and ended in 2004.

Cruise's Spanish vacations

Cruise’s connection to Spain goes beyond his relationships. A few weeks ago, accompanied by Ana de Armas, Maverick—or Ethan Hunt, as he’s known in Top Gun and Mission: Impossible—was seen enjoying a brief vacation in Menorca, one of the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean. The couple was spotted aboard a sailboat.

This isn’t the first time Cruise has been seen enjoying Spain’s islands. In 2024, according to Daily Mail, he visited Mallorca with Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu for a few days of relaxation.

Cruise’s attraction to Spain goes beyond sun, beach, and sea. In 2024, ABC reported that he spent several days relaxing in Arguisal, a small village in the Pyrenees. Accompanied by one of his sisters and a Meta Platforms executive, he experienced another side of Spain and enjoyed the local cuisine.

Filming and promoting in Spain

Beyond his personal ties, Tom Cruise’s professional connection to Spain is evident. Several of his films have been partially shot in the country, including scenes from the Mission: Impossible series as well as Vanilla Sky and Knight and Day. These productions featured locations in cities such as Seville, Cádiz, and Cáceres.

Cruise has also frequently traveled to Spain to promote his films, attending premieres and appearing on popular talk shows such as El Hormiguero, which he has visited four times (2011, 2012, 2014 and 2017). In those interviews, he expressed his passion for Spanish culture, people, and gastronomy.