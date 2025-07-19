Officers at the scene of the accident in Hollywood AFP

Published by Carlos DominguezEmmanuel Alejandro Rondón 19 de julio, 2025

Chaos erupted in the East Hollywood neighborhood early Saturday whena man rammed his vehicle into a crowd outside a nightclub, leaving at least 30 injured, seven of them critically.

According to an update from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the act appears to have been intentional and is being investigated as a possible deliberate attack.

The incident occurred around 2:00 AM, at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, when the car first struck a taco cart and then took out dozens of people leaving an event at The Vermont Hollywood venue.

After the hit-and-run, some of the angry attendees grabbed the driver, who was pulled out of the car and then brutally beaten. In the midst of the chaotic situation, one of the people drew a gun and shot the alleged attacker, who was taken to the hospital in serious condition and remains in custody.

The local police reported that they have not yet determined whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol due to his serious health condition. In fact, he had to undergo emergency surgery.

"When officers arrived, they found the driver being assaulted by bystanders and determined he had sustained a gunshot wound," Police reported.

According to NBC News, two police sources said the driver had previously been ejected from the precinct for aggressive behavior and being drunk.

The alleged attacker has also not been publicly identified. Meanwhile, police are searching for a bald, Hispanic man wearing a blue T-shirt as a suspect in the shooting of the driver before fleeing on foot.

Videos are circulating on social networks showing scenes of panic: bloody bodies on the pavement, screams, and people trying to help the victims. Of the 30 injured, 18 are women and 12 men, mostly between the ages of 25 and 35.

The Democratic mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, called the event a "heartbreaking" tragedy and promised a thorough investigation. The Fire Department mobilized 124 personnel and confirmed that seven people are in critical condition, six in serious condition and at least ten with minor injuries.

The investigation is still open and authorities are asking for citizen collaboration to identify the shooter.